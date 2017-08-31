Do you remember? The funeral cortege of Princess Diana passed through Bedfordshire 20 years ago to her final resting place

On September 6, 1997 the normally gridlocked M1 at Luton and Dunstable was eerily quiet.

The road northbound had been closed to allow the funeral cortege of Diana, Princess of Wales, to pass through on the way to her final resting place at Althorp Park in Northampton.

File photo dated 21/4/97 of Diana, Princess of Wales, whose warmth, compassion and empathy for those she met earned her the description the "people's princess". PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday August 21, 2017. Almost 20 years have passed since her death which shocked the world but her appeal remains undiminished - a British icon of the 20th century. See PA story ROYAL Diana. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire YPN-170823-103431082

Thousands of people lined the embankment as the cortege, with police escort, travelled up the M1 following an emotional funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

The Princess had been killed a week earlier, at the age of 36, when the car she was in crashed in an underpass in Paris.

