Dog stabbed and shot dead in 24-hour ordeal in Luton

The RSPCA is appealing for people to come forward with information about an incident where a dog was stabbed and shot in Luton, resulting in its death.

The body of the male akita breed dog was found in woods off Hilltop Court back in July.

The dog is thought to have been stabbed in the woods at 9pm on July 17, and the following evening it is believed that the dog - still alive - was then shot three times, fatally injuring him.

A post-mortem examination found that the dog had numerous stab wounds and gunshot wounds.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “We have been able to ascertain that the dog was named Zeus and was around five years old. His body was found half-buried in the woods with his legs tied together.

“We have managed to piece together Zeus’s last moments from witnesses who heard what is described as ‘a commotion’, cheering and gunshots from the woods on the evenings in question - however, we have not been able to find out who was responsible for this senseless act.

“Zeus would have been terrified, and would have been in pain and suffering for 24 hours after he was stabbed and before he was shot. This is a very distressing incident which will no doubt horrify people, particularly those who live nearby.

“We are urging anyone who knows anything at all to contact us on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Inspector Bailey 13180. Any information given to us will be completely confidential and we do not want anyone to feel fearful about reporting anything to us.”

The RSPCA is issuing a new appeal after an initial police investigation did not trace a suspect.

The RSPCA is a charity and relies on public donations to exist. To assist our inspectors in carrying out their vital work please text HELP to 78866 to give £3. (Texts cost £3 + one standard network rate message.)