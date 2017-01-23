Domino’s Pizza raises dough for the L & D hospital

Pizza sales and promotions have raised a whopping £10,000 for the Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

The donation from Domino’s Pizza will be used to help refurbish two oncology rooms in the children’s ward.

Franchisee Arshad Yasin said: “We are delighted to be able to support the children’s ward in the exceptional work they do for our community.

“The money came from various promotional weeks and events such as the opening of the newest branch on Wigmore Lane.”

L&D spokeswoman Rachel Cowley said: “The oncology rooms are where our young cancer patients stay when undergoing chemotherapy – they have to be apart from other children on the ward because of the treatment they are receiving.

“We want to give the rooms a much needed makeover to brighten them up and also buy medical and entertainment equipment and toys.

“We’re very grateful to everyone at Domino’s branches who has contributed to make this brilliant donation possible.”