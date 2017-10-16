Donate your old shoes to schuh

Schuh is asking shoppers to donate their unwanted shoes to charity in exchange for a £10 voucher to spend in store.

The shoe shop in The Mall Luton have pledged to donate the unwanted shoes to Newlife, The Charity for Disabled Children, who recycle shoes to raise money to support disabled and terminally ill children across the UK.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We think this is a wonderful idea from schuh.

“I’m sure we all have at least one pair of shoes hidden somewhere at home that we could donate, especially for such a worthwhile cause. And to be able to put a £10 voucher towards a new pair of shoes is definitely an added bonus!”

The exchange period will run until Sunday, November 12. Each £10 voucher can be redeemed against one new pair of schuh shoes and is valid until 3rd December.