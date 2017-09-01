Donation helps group improve memorial park

Groundwork Luton & Bedfordshire, an environmental charity based in Luton, has received from Affinity Water’s Community Engagement Programme.

The charity works to improve people’s prospects, promote greener living and working and create better places.

With the £2,487 donated, Groundwork has run a project at the Memorial Park Wellbeing Garden.

In support of mental health charity Mind, Groundwork delivered a Green Skills project on site, which gave volunteers a chance to gain practical skills and qualifications to help them into work while also improving a local community space.

Phil Paulo, development manager for Groundwork Luton & Bedfordshire, said: “This kind donation from Affinity Water has helped us purchase materials so that we can add to the community garden. We have installed rainwater harvesters to make it as green as possible and we have increased the growing space so that more people can use the site.”

