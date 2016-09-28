Drawing the line at double standards

An outraged residenthas criticised the ‘double standards’ of parking enforcement officers after he saw them park on double yellow lines when issuing tickets to cars parked in the same way.

The man, who asked not to be named, spotted the incident on Monday evening along Victoria Street in Luton at 7.45pm.

Luton Borough Council has stated that parking enforcement officers are permitted to park in parking restriction zones when carrying out enforcement duties.

But the resident believes it should be one rule for all.

He said: “Two traffic wardens parked their vehicle not only on double yellow lines, but also on a Keep Clear bay.

“They then proceeded to give two cars tickets for parking on double yellow lines on the very same street they had just parked illegally on, it is double standards.

“I approached the wardens to express my disgust at their actions and was verbally abused. They told me to go and tell someone who cares!

“I find it very concerning that two people have now received tickets from wardens who break that same rule.”

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council, said: “Whilst carrying out enforcement duties, officers are permitted to park in contravention of the parking restrictions in force, and due to the nature of the areas where we are carrying out enforcement, there is often no choice but to park in this way.

“However, in doing so we always ensure that we are not causing a danger to other road users.

“It is our view that the vehicle is parked in an acceptable location to carry out the enforcement required at the time.

“Anyone who feels they have been mistreated by any council officer is encouraged to submit a complaint so we can investigate the matter thoroughly. Complaints can be filed at www.luton.gov.uk/complaints.”