Dream job for Luton Formula 1 fan

Teenage Formula 1 fan Jack Bishop from Wigmore has got his foot in the door to a career in the motor industry.

The 18-year-old has been employed as an apprentice vehicle parts advisor at Brayley Kia in Harpenden where his responsbilities include managing stock control and ordering and selling parts as well as handling cusomer enquiruies as he works his way towards attaining a Level 3 Diploma in vehicle parts.

He has also won a place on the Kia advanced apprenticeship scheme at the state-of-the-art Kia Academy in Nottingham. This involves a number of five-day training sessions over two years.

Jack comes from a motor industry family – his parents own Luton vehicle service and repair business Seacott Motor Company.

He said: “I’ve always been interested in cars and motor racing. Doing an apprenticeship will give me a good foundation for the future and I’m really looking forward to visiting Kia’s new training centre.

“Maybe one day I’ll get a chance to work on a Formula 1 car which would be a dream come true.”

Brayley MD Paul Brayley said: “The training provided by the Kia Academy is second to none.”