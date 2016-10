A lorry driver distracted by his mobile phone has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of a Dunstable mum and three children.

Tracy Houghton, 45, was killed alongside her two sons - 13-year-old Ethan and 11-year-old Josh - and her partner’s 11-year-old daughter, Amy Goldsmith, after their Vauxhall Corsa collided with Tomasz Kroker’s lorry last August on the A34 in Berkshire.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Reading Crown Court today.

