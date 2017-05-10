Driver believes the diesel was contaminated

A driver is warning people to be careful when filling up their vehicles at the Shell Petrol Station on Leagrave Road after he believes the diesel he put in his car was actually petrol.

Lloyd Bailey, of Sundon Park, has made a complaint to Shell about the problem he experienced.

Lloyd took the fuel from his car and put it in a bottle

He has had ongoing problems with his car since the incident in March.

He said: “I was on my way to work at about 7.45am and I noticed I was quite low on fuel.

“I stopped at the Shell Petrol Station on Leagrave Road. I purchased £20 worth of diesel and then drove the four miles to work.

“When I finished my shift I started the car for a second but then it misfired.

Lloyd's receipt from Shell where he put diesel in his car

“I managed to rev it and drive across the car park but then the engine started knocking and smoke was coming from the exhaust.”

Mr Bailey contacted the AA who had to come out to recover the vehicle and take him home.

He said: “A friend of mine, who is a mechanic, came to look at the car on the Saturday and asked me if I had put petrol in the car.

“I was sure I hadn’t but checked the receipt and it said ‘diesel, pump 6’.

Lloyd with the bottle of fuel from his car

“I spoke to another mechanic and he also said it was petrol in the car.

“I had to get the car fixed and I have been experiencing problems with the car ever since.”

According to the RAC website: “Putting petrol in your diesel car will damage your fuel pump if not dealt with immediately. In diesel cars, the main fuel pump uses the diesel fuel flowing through it for lubrication.

“However, when you put petrol fuel in, the mix of petrol in diesel acts as a solvent, reducing lubrication and quickly causing damage to the pump as the metal parts come into contact and rub together. Other parts of the fuel system which might not be compatible with petrol, can also be damaged.”

Mr Bailey added: “People should not buy fuel from this station.

“When I spoke to the person that served me I could see some sign of fear which showed me there was a problem and they were denying it.

“I told them the fuel I had put in my car was contaminated, but they told me I was the only person who had complained about it, I do not believe that.

“They said if I wanted to complain I should call head office.

“Shell have said to me that because no one else has complained about the fuel at that garage they are closing the case.”

A Shell spokesperson said: “Shell conducted a thorough investigation and found no evidence of contamination of this fuel pump.

“No other customer complaints were received. The findings of the investigation were shared with the customer.”