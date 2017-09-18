Drivers advised of road resurfacing on Luton’s roads

Drivers are being advised of road closures in Luton as the council continues its investment into the town’s roads.

Road resurfacing will take place in Old Airport Way over five nights from tonight until Friday, September 22.

The work will take place between 10pm and 4am and during these hours Old Airport Way will be closed and there will be diversions in operation to direct traffic.

The closure will be in place from the roundabout junction of Vauxhall Way/Kimpton Road/New Airport Way to the roundabout junction with Percival Way/New Airport Way and Airport Way (Airport approach road).

Marshals will be on site, where possible, to assist residents and manage temporary traffic management arrangements.

Luton councillor Paul Castleman said: “These works are a vital component in Luton’s investment in its roads and will help to alleviate potholes and stop them from forming.

“The works have been planned to minimise disruption, however there may be some inevitable delays.

“We ask drivers to take this into consideration when planning journeys, particularly passengers travelling to Luton Airport who are advised to allow extra time for their journey as the roadworks may cause some congestion.”