Drugs warrant sees three men arrested

Three people have been arrested after Operational Sentinel officers executed a drugs warrant at a Luton betting shop in George Street on Friday.

The raid was carried out at BetFred in response to intelligence gathered by the force. Two men aged 18 and 19 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences.

After further investigation, both men received cautions for possession of a class B drug, the 19-year-old was charged with possession of a knife.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and later charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

PC Horan, who led the warrant, said: “This warrant highlights the importance of intelligence-flow from the public and our partners, and illustrates how we can act on information in order to bring about results.

“The cautions will lie on these individuals’ records and sends a message to criminals that their activity does not go unnoticed.

“Drug crime affects communities and we are committed to tackling it using a variety of means and powers available to us.”