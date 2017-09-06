Dunstable family trapped in tower gondola

A Dunstable family of eight were winched to safety after becoming trapped in the gondola of the Jurassic skyline tower in Weymouth.

The family were among a group of 13 who became trapped at least 100ft in the air after the carriage they were travelling in became stuck.

Gary Woods from Dunstable, who was on the attraction with his family of eight, told the local Daily Echo: “I am not good with heights anyway but we were up there for six hours so it wasn’t the best experience of my life.

“I have two children who were up there with me. They were really good, thankfully. The young ride operator Hannah did very well.

“She constantly kept us up to date. I have received four stitches on my left ankle I got it after I got winched.”

Dorset and Wiltshire fire and rescue service was called just after 4.10pm after engineers’ efforts to fix the gondola failed.

A spokesman said: “At approximately 7.30pm, the Coastguard helicopter started to winch those trapped to safety.

“Arrangements have been made to provide them with a safe place to rest and recover once returned to the ground.”

An investigation into what caused the technical fault is underway.