Dunstable Road highway works

Luton Council will be resurfacing Dunstable Road, between the junction of Cardiff Road and the Telford Way Roundabout, as part of the highway improvement works.

The works will commence on Tuesday, August 29, for six nights.

They will be resurfacing the road from Inkerman Street to Telford Way and Inkerman Street to Alma Link.

Dunstable Road will be closed to traffic on these days from 8pm to 6am and any changes to the timing of these works will be displayed.

Traffic Marshalls will be positioned at the boundary of the works if drivers need assistance, pedestrian access and emergency vehicle access will be available at all times.

There will be no vehicle access to property within the works area.

For more information on Luton’s road works visit: www.luton.roadworks.org.