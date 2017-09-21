East Anglian Air Ambulance Service

The mother of a 15-year-old boy whose life was saved by The East Anglian Air Ambulance is holding an event at The Leaside Hotel on Saturday, September 30, to raise money for the charity.

The woman’s son sustained life threatening injuries in an unprovoked knife attack in Luton in May. Following the incident the East Anglian Air Ambulance was quick on the scene and helped save his life. The mum said: “The EAAA are amazing but are not funded, they receive funding through donations. I want the night to be about raising money and raising awareness for what they do, all the emergency services were amazing that day, all working so efficiently, to save my son’s life.” The event, More Life In The Air, is celebrating love and life. Doors open at 8pm till 1am with music from guest DJs. Tickets are £10 in advance or £15 on the door with all proceeds going to East Anglian Air Ambulance. Call 01582 417643 to buy tickets.