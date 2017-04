Easter came early at Luton’s Young@Heart dementia cafe where seasonal bonnets, eggs and cards helped rekindle memories of the past.

Spokeswoman Maria Collins said: “Memories of big occasions are deep within the minds of those with even quite advanced dementia. Helping them reconnect can be a source of great happiness for them and their carers.”

> To volunteer at the cafe call Maria on 01582 742275 or 01525 213179.