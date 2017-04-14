Easter family fun at Luton care home

Little Bramingham Farm Care Home treated hundreds of visitors to a family fun day on Friday, April 7, to celebrate the Easter holidays.

They welcomed over 400 visitors to enjoy a free lunch and take part in different activities at the care home on Leamington Road in Luton.

The Easter Eggstravaganza was organised by Friends of the Elderly, a national charity which runs the care home.

The event was part of the charity’s commitment to building active links with the local communities in which its care homes are based.

Sharon Norman, of Luton, emailed Friends of the Elderly, she wrote: “The children enjoyed the bouncy castle, the go karts and the face painting, and we also enjoyed our chicken nuggets and chips too. We are looking forward to the next event!

Little Bramingham Farm manager Emma Lawrence said: “We have had so much positive feedback: everyone at Little Bramingham Farm is so proud that so many people enjoyed themselves and went away happy.”