‘Eat and meet’ promotes togetherness

It was billed as ‘Commnity cohesion through cuisine’ and was a lip-smackingly good means of promoting togetherness.

Luton celebrated its positive image in St George’s Square on Saturday when various groups and organisations from near and far showcased their traditional dishes.

The invitation to ‘eat and meet’ proved popular with a crowd of more than 500 thronging the town centre.

There was free food aplenty – from Romanian sarmale (cabbage rolls) to English scones with cream and jam and Polish doughnuts to Indian sweets and samosas.

It was organised in partnership with Att10tive Social Enterprise, NHS Foundation Trust, Live Well Luton and Bedfordshire Police.

Att10tive director Montell Neufville said: “We’re so grateful to Bedfordshire Community Foundation and Luton Borough Council for their support, helping people within the town to promote not only their cookery talents but also their appreciation of Luton’s diversity.”