120 extra middle school places in Barton-le-Clay

Plans to create 120 extra places at a middle school in Barton-le-Clay have been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The council’s Executive today rubber-stamped proposals to create 120 middle school places Arnold Academy, in Barton-le-Clay, as well as 150 lower school places at Church End Foundation School in Marston Moretaine.

Members considered feedback from consultation exercises carried out by the two schools before making their decision today.

Some 78 per cent of respondents were favorable to the consultation carried out by the Arnold Academy Trust.

Sue Harrison, the council’s Director of Children’s Services, said: “The council firmly believes in the principle of creating local school places for local children and successful and popular schools so I am delighted that these decisions have been approved.

“There is also plenty demand for places in Barton-le-Clay. In fact, Arnold Academy has already agreed to the council’s request to temporarily admit more Year 5 pupils this September over its planned admission number to meet a local demographic need.”

The expansion of Arnold Academy is also subject to approval by the Department for Education and the council’s commitment to the required capital expenditure.

Subject to those hurdles being overcome, both schools will start taking in additional pupils on a phased basis from September 2018.