BFG is back for Luton family fun day

Luton Culture is welcoming back The BFG for a day of family fun at Luton Central Library on Saturday – and he will even be joined by a special guest.

With this year’s Summer Reading Challenge well underway, the day is a celebration of the challenge and will be packed with stories, colouring, craft activities and pop-up performances from the big man himself.

A Luton Culture spokesman said: “With guest appearances from Peppa Pig, it promises to be a day not to be missed!

“Make Mr Twit’s beard or be a champion like Danny and craft your own trophy; play games such as Pin the Newt on Miss Trunchball and Mrs Twit’s Wormy Spaghetti.

“Also tell your funniest joke to the BFG and even make your own Roald Dahl inspired LEGO creation.”

Children who have already completed this year’s challenge will be rewarded a special treat if they bring along their medals.

To celebrate the upcoming performance of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt at the Library Theatre, children will be also get the chance to share Michael Rosen’s beloved story with their families.

For more information visit lutonculture.com or contact your local Luton library.