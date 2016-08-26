Cardinal Newman - another great year for exam results

GCSE students at Cardinal Newman are celebrating another set of excellent exam results. Thanks to the combined efforts of students and staff results show further improvement on the excellent outcomes secured last year with more students than ever in a position to proceed to advanced courses in September.

Student achievement of particular note include a group of 14 who achieved at least 10A*/A grades across a range of challenging GCSEs. They include: Konrad Sitkowski; Karol Mirga=; Dorota Zak; Molisha Austerberry; Milena Deluca; Eric Twigg; Munotidaishe Mahlahla; Julia Leniewicz; Esther Offeh; Ellie-May Cole; David Asamoah; Ellen Clancy; Milosz Mnich; Vincent Masterson.

Headteacher Mr Joe Richardson commented: “The fabulous results this year are thanks to the hard work of students and staff alike. We follow a traditional curriculum at Cardinal Newman and are determined that students will achieve the best that is possible. Our determination is matched by the powerful support of parents and carers who play a massive part in the success of their children and I would like to congratulate and thank them for their part in the success we have seen this year.”