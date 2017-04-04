Colleges look to merge after area review

Barnfield College is considering a merger with Central Bedfordshire College.

The move comes after an Area Based Review and could lead to one super-college for the area.

A spokesman said: “Following the conclusion of the Government-led Area Based Review, the Corporations of Barnfield College and Central Bedfordshire College have agreed to jointly commission a feasibility study to explore the development of a single, forward-looking organisation through merger.

“The study will commence immediately and will report at the end of July 2017.

“The new college will have the potential to better meet the current demand for skills and the new opportunities presented by the region’s ambitious plans for growth and innovation.”

Barnfield College is currently on New Bedford Road in Luton and and Central bedfiordshire College has three campuses in Dunstable. Houghton Regis,

The move comes after Barnfield was given the seal of approval by an independent body that monitors education standards.

The Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) confirmed that the College ‘meets UK expectations’ in all four areas – the quality of student learning opportunities and information about learning opportunities, the maintenance of academic standards of awards offered and the enhancement of student learning opportunities.

The review identifies a number of examples of good practice, including: involving students in internal and external interdisciplinary learning opportunities and engaging the Health and Safety Manager in due diligence reviews of placement providers.

Principal Tim Eyton-Jones said: “We are delighted with this positive review.”