GCSE Lealands: ‘Hard work pays off’

Lealands High School says it is very proud of its students who worked extremely hard to achieve some excellent results in this year’s GCSEs.

The schools says this year has been especially challenging with the many changes to GCSEs.

Special congratulations to:

> Naa Ntodi who achieved A* in all 10 of her GCSEs.

> Rubina Begum who achieved six levels of progress in English and maths with 8 GCSEs at A*-C

> Head girl, Nadine Scarlett, who achieved 7 A*/A grades.

Headteacher Burridge, Headteacher, said “These results show that hard work really pays off and our students should be proud of their achievements. Many students surpassed expectations to gain some fantastic GCSE results. We wish them well in the future.”