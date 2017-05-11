HM Lord-Lieutenant made a special visit to Southfield Primary School

Southfield Primary School welcomed HM Lord-Lieutenant, Helen Nellis, to their school last week.

She was accompanied by the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire as they took a tour of the school and delivered a special assembly to the pupils, where the Lord-Lieutenant told them about her job and the special box she carries with her.

She went through the contents of the box which included a scroll from the Queen and the pupils were delighted with the Lord-Lieutenant offered to share their messages with the Queen.

The Lord-Lieutenant went on to meet and congratulate 10-year-old Laci Rogers for the charitable work she does outside of school.

Laci has worked hard to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation and the Children’s Trust.

She has become an ambassador for Meaningful Education and win the People’s Choice award at the Luton’s Best Awards in November.

HM Lord-Lieutenant, Helen Nellis, said: “I was extremely impressed with the young people at Southfield Primary School.

“They were well-behaved, yet lively and interested in the world around them.

“There is a very happy atmosphere in the school and they clearly have highly motivated staff and a headteacher who wants the best for their pupils.”

The school’s headteacher Sarah Pollard said: “I was proud to have such an important visitor come to Southfield and share the work that we have been doing since my appointment in September.

“The children were very excited and showed great respect when talking about the pride they have in the school and asking their questions.”