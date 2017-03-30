Linden pupils awarded star opening role

Luton’s Venue 360 celebrated the opening of their new artificial football facilities by inviting local school pupils along for their special day.

140 key stage 2 children from the Linden Academy School attended the opening on Wednesday, March 1, with two prize-winning pupils having the honour of declaring the leisure complex’s new facilities officially open.

Before the ceremony, Principal Carrie Matthews had challenged her students to write a football related poem, with brother and sister, Sufyaan and Unaysah Mirza, winning the starring role.

Jon Reep, CEO of Venue 360, said: “It is very rewarding to be able to introduce such great facilities to our Venue which are now open and being enjoyed by the community”.

Three new artificial football pitches, called ‘Prozones’, offer bright LED lighting, premium rebound boards, overhead netting and the latest in 3G artificial surfaces.

A coaching session with Venue 360 staff was arranged for the 140 students prior to the opening ceremony.