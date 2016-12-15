Luton school celebrates 125 years of teaching

From the days of chalk and slate to today’s cutting edge technology, a school in Luton is celebrating its 125 years of teaching children.

Surrey Street School proudly held a ceremony last month to mark its anniversary, cramming its 530 pupils into the main assembly.

And to show the children just how much education has changed since 1891, headteacher Lyn Adams dressed up as a Victorian headmistress, with her cane at the ready!

Next to her, deputy head Sarah Jackson, and assistant head teachers Anna Khan and Greg Iszchak acted as the unfortunate Victorian school pupils.

Teacher Laura Ross said: “It gave our pupils a very small insight into how school would have been back in 1891 – they were relieved they didn’t actually have to go to school in those times!”

In the afternoon, the school hosted a party and children decorated cakes in their classes before they got into their groove with a disco in the hall.

The pupils and staff also received a commemorative celebration badge to remember the occasion.

Mrs Ross added: “A fantastic day was had by all at Surrey Street Primary School and we look forward to celebrating many more years in the future.”