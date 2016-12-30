Luton Sixth Form College celebrates its annual awards

Achievement and success at Luton Sixth Form College over the last academic year was celebrated at a special event.

Students past and present, along with proud parents and guests, were invited to the college’s annual awards evening on Monday, December 20.

A total of 152 awards were presented on the night, including some for outstanding exam results, hard work and commitment to specific departments and contribution to the college community over the 2015/16 academic year.

Prizes from the Universities of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire were given to Arooj Khalid and Zarish Iqbal respectively.

The night’s three major awards were:

Parry Woodcock Award for Outstanding Progression – Levi Slessor-John

Principal’s Award for Outstanding Achievement – Vanessa Acheampong

Chair of Governors’ Award for Outstanding Student of the Year – Matthew Judson

Principal Chris Nicholls said: “Our awards evening is certainly one of the highlights of the college year providing as it does an opportunity to celebrate the great achievements of around 150 of our students.

“We recognise a wide range of different types of success in addition to the more tradition measure of exam results. We understand there are many different ways that we can help to prepare young people to face the future.”