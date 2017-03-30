‘People won’t stand by’ and watch cruelty say RSPCA

The number of animal cruelty complaints investigated in Bedfordshire by the RSPCA has risen.

The animal charity investigated figures in 12 counties, ranging from Merseyside down to Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Bedfordshire saw a 9.9 per cent increase , with 1,535 complaints reported in 2015 and 1,688 reported in 2016, closely following Merseyside, the county with the biggest rise in complaints at 10 per cent.

Dermot Murphy, assistant director of the RSPCA inspectorate, said: “I believe that the figures from last year show that we’re not becoming crueler, but that people are simply less willing to stand by and do nothing if they think an animal is suffering.”

The charity often help rescue mistreated animals.

For example, Reo, a German Shepherd was left “squirming in agony” from open wounds.

Her owner, of Wirral, was banned from keeping animals for life after being prosecuted by the RSPCA, and Reo is now thriving in her new home.