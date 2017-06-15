Police remember brave PC Henry who was killed in Luton

A minute’s silence was held by Bedfordshire Police to remember a brave PC who was killed while on duty in Luton.

The force held a minute’s silence for PC Jon Henry on Sunday, June 11, ten years to the day he was tragically killed shortly after starting his shift.

PC Jon Henry

On June 11, 2007, PC Henry was murdered in George Street, whilst responding to a report of a man attacking members of the public with a knife.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “Jon was the first officer at the scene and upon arrival he immediately placed himself between the suspect and members of the public to prevent further harm.

“He paid the ultimate price when he was stabbed twice, sustaining fatal wounds.”

Ten years later, officers and staff gathered at their late colleague’s memorial in George Street to lay flowers and wreaths and remember their fallen friend.

Chief constable of Bedfordshire Police, Jon Boutcher said: “We must never forget the brave actions of PC Henry ten years ago, and Sunday was a chance for us to spend time remembering him.

“We remain incredibly proud of him, of the bravery he displayed, and of the sacrifice he made for the safety of his community.”

PC Henry was described as “an extremely effective officer, popular with colleagues”.

He left behind his wife Mary and baby girl Maggie.

Tennyson Obih was convicted of PC Henry’s murder on March 26, 2009, and sentenced to life imprisonment with minimum of 25 years.