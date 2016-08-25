Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills celebrate impressive GCSE results

The Shared Learning Trust is delighted to announce a highly positive set of GCSE results achieved by students at its Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills Academies.

Seventy percent of students at the Chalk Hills Academy, on Leagrave High Street, gained an A* - C in Mathematics, and standards were either maintained or improved in every subject.

Acting Principal Samia Akram said: “I am exceptionally proud of our staff and students – they’ve all shown such dedication and commitment. We wish our students all the best for the future, and look forward to working with those who will be going on to attend our sixth form in the next academic year”.

There was a particular focus on English at the Stockwood Park Academy on Rotherham Avenue, which resulted in an impressive 20 percent improvement in A* - C grades in the subject.

Principal Cathy Barr said: “I am really pleased for our students, they worked so hard and regularly attended revision sessions after school, at weekends and during the holidays. Their grades are a brilliant platform on which to move on to post 16 education.”

As well as this fantastic set of English results, there were also excellent grades achieved in all the science subjects, psychology, sociology and religious studies at Stockwood Park. Creative subjects such as photography also achieved a high percentage of top grades.

The Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills Academies are part of the Shared Learning Trust, a family of schools in Bedfordshire. CEO of the Trust, Andrew Cooper, said: “I am thrilled for the students at both Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills – their hard work has really paid off. These results will stand them in such good stead as they move on to the next chapter of their education.”