Success tastes just great for young chef Olatunde

A 14-year-old Dunstable schoolboy has been wowing judges with his culinary talents.

Olatunde Odu from Queensbury Academy, is now through to the regional finals of Springboard Futurechef after impressing the judges with his winning menu of Moroccan Chicken Curry followed by melting chocolate pudding with raspberry sauce.

He was up against eight talented hopefuls, aged between 12 and 16, at the local finals at Bedford College on Monday.

Head Judge Darren Curson, Head Chef at Luton Hoo Hotel, said: “The students have all cooked some fantastic dishes and have all shown great creativity, they should all be very proud.”

Springboard’s FutureChef is a nationwide culinary initiative which helps young people aged 12-16 cook their way through a series of challenges. It also provides invaluable lessons and insight into the culinary industry.

Olatunde said: “I enjoyed cooking today and I am looking forward to working with my mentor ready for the Regional Final.

Springboard’s Programmes Manager Sophie Green, Central Belt said: “The Springboard FutureChef initiative is the biggest and most successful national school cooking programme. It inspires students to learn to cook, introduces them and their schools to well respected industry chefs, offers the opportunity to win fantastic prizes and gain anything from a valuable life skill to an informed career path into the UK’s hospitality industry.”

A range of employer sponsors are involved in the initiative and dedicated to inspiring young talent into the industry.

The 2017 competition will culminate on March 27, with the National Final taking place at Westminster Kingsway College in London.