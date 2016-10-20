Teenage entrepreneurs nominated for The Make It Digital Teen Hero Award

Five teenage digital entrepreneurs from Denbigh High School have been nominated for The Make It Digital Teen Hero Award at this year’s BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Hasan and Shayaan from Year 11 and Shakil, Itesham and Luay from Year 10 are the brains behind WeKonneckt, an app that connects and informs young carers.

They wanted to create an app to support people under the age of 19 who are the primary caregivers for people who solely rely on them.

Young carers may fall behind in school, find it difficult to make friends and feel alone because of their duties.

Shayaan said: “My cousin is a young carer, and I’ve seen how it can overwhelm a person and seemingly take over their life.”

With support from Carers Trust, the team spoke to young carers and many of them said they felt isolated and did not know where to turn for help.

App users can access peer support and information, like emergency numbers and local pharmacy opening times.

Itesham said: “We started the research and noticed there was a big gap in the market for this app - it is aimed at young carers, to help support their needs.

“We have had good feedback and hundreds of downloads, the feedback on the Google Play Store has been very positive as well.”

The team started the project two years ago and the app was launched in February of this year.

Luay said: “We started building the concept and then worked with professional designers on the app.

“It feels amazing to be nominated as Teen Heroes. This is the first time Radio 1 has had a Make It Digital category, so it feels really special to be shortlisted.”

The awards are on Sunday, October 23.

The app won the People’s Choice Award at the Apps For Good Awards in 2015 and was shortlisted at the Tech4Good Awards this year.