Elderly woman conned out of £100 in Luton

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for information after a man conned an elderly woman out of money.

At around 10am yesterday (Monday) a man knocked on the door of a property in Compton Avenue, Luton, and offered to carry out garden work. He took £100 from the elderly victim but did not carry out the work.

The offender is described white, with dark hair, in his mid-50s, of a heavy build and approximately 5’5”.

PC Elliot Wright said: “We are keen to trace the individual who conned the elderly victim. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has been approached by someone offering gardening services.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 90 of 13 November. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.