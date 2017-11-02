Elderly women attacked in ‘appalling’ Luton gang robbery

Two women in their 80s were taken to hospital after an “appalling” attack by a gang in Luton yesterday.

At around 12.45pm, police were called to reports of two women being robbed by a group of men in Littlewood Croft.

During the robbery they were attacked by the men. Both women, who are in their 80s, sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

DI Iain Morgan, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a vicious attack on two vulnerable people in broad daylight; it truly is appalling. It is absolutely vital that anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who knows who is responsible, comes forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 165 of 1 November.