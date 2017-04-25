Elvis is back - after stolen suit incident

Last time award-winning Elvis impersonator Lee Memphis King appeared at Dunstable’s Grove Theatre, he accidentally left one of his bespoke jumpsuits in the loading bay from where it was stolen, writes Bev Creagh.

It was retrieved a couple of weeks later after turning up on eBay. Locals will be glad to hear he doesn’t hold any grudges. Quite the opposite in fact – Lee thought Dunstable audiences were awesome.

The Welsh-born singer will be back at the Grove on May 5 with a brand new show – the Vegas Years, which has been hailed as ‘pure entertainment and pure Presley.’

Lee, 45, has been an Elvis fan ever since seeing the movie Roustabout as a young lad. He’s visited Graceland – the star’s home in Memphis Tennessee – several times and says it’s a surreal experience: “It almost feels as if he’s still there, that he’s just gone out for the day.”

He loves the whole cataolgue of Presley songs but his all-time favourite is Hurt.

