Last chance to submit comments over East of Luton plans

A campaign against plans to build on greenbelt land east of Luton is calling on its supporters to object to North Herts District Council (NHDC).

NHDC’s local plan proposes to declassify greenbelt land around Cockernhoe and Mangrove Green to allow 2,105 new houses and flats for Luton’s unmet housing need.

NHDC Local Plan is open to consultation and the public has until November 30 to submit comments.

Campaigner Carolyn Cottier, of Rushall Green, said: “Residents of Wigmore, Breachwood Green, Offley and Cockernhoe are exasperated. We argue that the development proposed for east of Luton would create unbearable chaos upon the roads, and bring them to a standstill.

“This is an emergency because if NHDC pass this foolish plan, they will have destroyed this whole area. So this really is in our interests and is our last chance to object.”

Charlotte Allin, from Wigmore, complained about traffic problems in the area. She said: “With a potential extra 2,000 to 4,000 cars coming off this new build’s site and heading towards the motorway, it’s going to be absolutely ridiculous!”

The proposals were also condemned by Cllr David Franks, head of the Liberal Democrats on Luton Borough Council. He said that the two main roads into town – Crawley Green Road and Eaton Road – already suffered mass congestion coming from east Luton, problems which could be made worse by the development.

But in spite of these objections, NHDC is obliged by the government to create a local plan with enough housing for the district, as well as an additional 1,950 homes for Luton’s unmet housing need.

NHDC executive for planning, Cllr David Levett said: “We are now in the last couple of weeks of the consultation and I would urge residents, businesses and workers in the district to make their views known either by email, post or using our new online software.”

The deadline for submission is 11.59pm on Wednesday, November 30. Following this, NHDC will decide whether to submit its plan to the government. This decision will be made by March 2017.

The local plan can be viewed at www.north-herts.gov.uk/localplan.

The campaign against the plans, ‘Keep East of Luton Green’, also has a website here.

To submit comments, email local.plans@north-herts.gov.uk or send a letter to Strategic Planning and Projects Group, North Hertfordshire District Council, PO Box 480, M33 ODE.