Luton Penrose Roots to Recovery therapy garden opened by Sheriff

A therapeutic garden designed to help vulnerable Luton residents is celebrating its official opening today with the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire.

The Penrose Roots to Recovery Garden, located opposite Fountains Avenue, in Bide-a-While parkland, is being given the seal of approval by the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Vinod Tailor, as the community attend the ‘Great Get Together Picnic’ and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere.

Indeed, The Roots to Recovery Garden is described as a “therapeutic growing space” for people aged 16 plus, the project offering people the opportunity to learn new skills and reduce social isolation.

Dolores Kelly, of Penrose, said: “The Great Get Together is inspired by MP Jo Cox, who was killed on June 16 last year.

“We believe there is a groundswell of people who reject divisive politics and simply want to bring our communities together and celebrate all that unites us. This is our chance.

“Jo’s family and friends came up with the initiative Penrose and Roots will be hosting this event to celebrate the opening of the Roots to Recovery Garden, as well as being part of this nationwide celebration of communities.”

The picnic takes place between 11am and 3pm and there will be music, a plant sale, and games.

Luton Penrose have nine integrated support services across Luton, Bedford and Central Bedfordshire, with the emphasis on prevention, early intervention and integration for people at risk of losing their independence.

Call: 020 3668 9270.