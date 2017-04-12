Not fly-tipping this time, it’s ‘improvement’!

A Luton resident was left dismayed when he spotted what he thought was garden waste flytipped on a public pathway.

A concerned walker discovered three piles of mess along a route enjoyed by families down the back of Bosmore Road, near the River Lea.

The upset man discovered concrete, rubble and chunks of grass, yet when he tried to report his findings to Luton Borough Council, he claims staff members failed to call him back.

He alleged: “The first patch has been there since last week and it looks like someone has had some patio work done, as there are chunks of grass and dirt tipped onto the path.

“Another mess is similar, while further along there is also drilled concrete rubble that has just been dumped and is taking up the nearby undergrowth - that’s been here for weeks! There are spade-sized chunks of grass!”

However, the council has now discovered that the “mess” was not from fly-tippers, but due to a local resident carrying out work to try and improve the area, unbeknownst to the local authorities.

A Luton Borough Council spokesman said: “As soon as the council was made aware of this complaint, enforcement officers were sent to investigate. They spoke to the resident responsible and discovered the original intention was to make improvements to the area. The resident will continue the enhancements in line with council regulations.

“It is positive to discover residents wishing to improve their local area, but we would urge anyone with ideas to contact the council – as landowners - in the first instance.

“Not only will this allow us to advise of any plans we may already have but will avoid situations like this when other residents, understandably, might report activities as unauthorised, illegal activity.”