Older people still full of life

As part of International Day for Older Persons commemorations, a Full of Life Festival for Older People will be held next week to celebrate the positive contributions that older people make to society.

This year’s theme, ‘Take a stand against ageism’, is a rallying call to raise awareness for the continuing challengers facing older people.

There will be plenty of fun activities including music, keep fit exercises and a quiz, and free refreshments lined up to entertain visitors of all ages.

The event will be held on Thursday, 6 October at the Rufus Centre in Flitwick, hosted by Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire in partnership with Aragon Housing, Central Bedfordshire Council, Flitwick Town Council, South Essex Partnership University and Aragon’s residents group ROAR. The festival will run from 10am until 2.30pm.

As well as being a fun and social event, this will be an opportunity for older people to get information about health, social care and housing services and how to access them.

There will be exhibitors from many statutory and voluntary organisations and local groups offering advice and information about local services for older people such as social care, health, housing, leisure activities, holistic services and much more.

There will also be a series of craft stands with items for sale, and a mystery celebrity at the event.