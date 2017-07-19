Seven Luton-bound flights forced to divert due to lightning

Seven Luton-bound flights were forced to divert to other airports during last night’s thunderstorm.

A London Luton Airport spokesman said: “The thunderstorms affected airports across the South East at various times.

“We accepted one British Airways flight bound for Heathrow, and then between 9.50pm and 10.40pm a total of seven flights scheduled to land at Luton were diverted to other airports including Birmingham, East Midlands, Southend and Gatwick.

