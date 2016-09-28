Travellers caught fly tipping on Popes Meadow

An angry resident is frustrated that travellers have parked on Popes Meadow and are dumping their waste on the grass.

Christopher Pearce lives near the Luton park and spotted caravans at the top near the woods when he was going to work on Wednesday morning.

He said: “I understand they arrived last night, after being evicted from somewhere else.

“They have come here and have already made so much mess, they have smashed the lock and I have seen them fly tipping.

“I saw one of the men shovelling glass and household waste, and they have left furniture, cement, plaster, so much rubbish.

“They demand respect from us but what do they expect when they illegally access land and then ruin our parks. There is probably two tonnes of rubbish there now!

“I have spoke to the council, but they say they are having a meeting about it, that won’t get them off the land!

“By the time the council finish in their meeting, there will be no grass left!”

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said: “The council has started the eviction process and will be working together with the police to ensure this happens as quickly as possible.”