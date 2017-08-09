Will Luton Saints Community Centre site become 15 new houses and activity hub?

Luton Borough Council is to recommend that planning permission to build houses on the former site of Saints Community Centre is granted.

On August 16 the council’s development control committee is to discuss Foxhall Homes Ltd’s application to erect four ‘two bedroom’, seven ‘three bedroom’ and four ‘four bedroom’ houses, as well as a community building.

The site, situated at 83-85 Solway Road North, was well known for being the home of Saints Community Centre, until it closed in April 2015 because the council’s executive committee could not afford essential repairs of £400,000.

A Luton Borough Council spokesman, said: “It is recommended that planning permission is granted...

“...In order to address the issue of local community facilities... the development proposal includes the provision of a community building with a floor area of 158sq m...

“The proposed building would serve as a base for various community activities...”

A small part of the development would encroach onto the Alder Crescent playing fields and the existing basketball court, so it is proposed that part of the court would be incorporated into the development and part converted to natural turf playing fields.

The Milan Day Centre also stood on the site but was demolished following its 2013 closure, a supporting statement saying this was due to a decline in “service users”.

Reference: 16/01916/OUT