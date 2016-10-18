Essential roadworks on Porz Avenue

Drivers are being advised that Porz Avenue roundabout in Dunstable will be closed next week.

It will be closed from 5am on Saturday, October 22, to 11.55pm on Sunday, October 30. The closure will allow Central Bedfordshire Council to complete work on the Woodside Link road scheme.

Traffic heading south to the roundabout from Park Road North should go around the smaller roundabout, back up Park Road North, along High Street and Houghton Road, down the A5, along Church Street and Luton Road to Poynters Road. Traffic coming from the industrial estate need to go back down Porz Avenue, down Boscombe Road to Luton Road, then left to Poynters Road, or right to the A5.

Drivers from the east on Wheatfield Road should go down Tomlinson Avenue and take Leagrave High Street to Poynters Road.