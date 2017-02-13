Event aims to help guide businesses

Business leaders are invited to a free meeting about how to guide their businesses through Brexit at the University of Bedfordshire.

The event, Post-referendum: where do we stand?, is at the Postgraduate Centre at the Luton campus on Thursday, March 2, from 7.45-9.45am.

It has been organised by the University’s Business School, in conjunction with Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses.

The event aims to ensure businesses understand the latest and expected future developments as the UK’s departure from the EU is negotiated.

Professor Stephen Hyde from the University’s Business School, said: “The outlook for businesses as we go through the Brexit process is uncertain to say the least.

“Our series of events for business executives is designed to keep them up to date with relevant developments and to give opportunities to put specific questions to a panel of experts and advisors.

“This should enable them to plan and act with greater confidence going forward.”

Speakers will include the University’s Vice Chancellor Bill Rammell, the University’s Head of Law and Finance Dr Socrates Karidis, Claire Dickinson from Ernst & Young and Mark Pelopida from Machins Solicitors.

To book a place, visit: chamber-business.com/events/brexit-briefing.

