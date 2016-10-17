Executive switches at LAMP

The chief executive of LAMP, John Archer, is to leave the charity next month after six years in the post.

Age Concern Luton director Colette McKeaveney will take over as interim CEO until a replacement is found.

A LAMP spokesman said: “We have been working to improve the lives of young homeless people in Luton and the surrounding areas for more than 20 years and we are looking forward to continuing our efforts to support these vulnerable young people in the future.”

> For more information call 01582 431744 or email office@lamp.community