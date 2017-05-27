Exhibition highlights positive side of Luton

An exhibition to show the positive side of Luton premiered at Luton Central Library on Sunday.

Beyond Borders Participatory Exhibition is a series of photographic artworks by residents countering the negative perceptions of the town.

Winner 19 and over: Beyond Perceptions (Emma Afolabi)

The images were selected from a photography competition, there were two categories one for people aged 11-18 and another for people aged 19 and over.

Luton-based artists Ahqib Hussain, the co-founder of inspirational blog Lutonians, and Moriam Grillo, who commissioned to create a mosaic mural for the Peace Garden, judged the competition. Peter Sanders, whose photography exhibition, The Art Of Integration, is on display at Stockwood Discovery Centre, selected the winners. Shazum Sheraz, The History of Luton, was the winner for the 11-18 category and Emma Afolabi, Beyond Perceptions, was the winner for the 19 and over entries. Imrana Mahmood, the creative producer of the Beyond Borders project, said: “This exhibition counters this narrative and has provided a platform for residents of all ages to create their own positive stories which celebrate all the amazing things which make them proud of the town in which they live.”