Extra funding for charities

There’s still time for good causes in Luton to nominate themselves for a boost from the Co-op.

The convenience store retailer has extended the deadline for applications to its Local Community Fund.

The causes it supports change every six months and it is looking for nominations for the next round of funding which starts in early April.

The closing date for entries is January 25. They should be submitted to https://causes.coop.co.uk/

Spokesman Nick Crofts said: “Members get one percent of everything they spend on Co-op products at food stores and funeral care homes to give to a local cause that matters to them. They can choose from a list of three in nearly 1,500 communities across the UK.”

He added: “The new scheme is proving extremely popular with our five million members and we are confident it will generate thousands.”

The funding comes from a share of the money from sales of 5p carrier bags, plus profits from the Co-op’s range of reusable bags.