Faith and culture help mental health

A determined PhD student is hoping to tackle the stigmas surrounding mental health.

Jolel Miah, 30, of Luton is organising the first Our Minds Matter Conference on Thursday February 16, with the theme: Faith and Culture: Breaking the Stigma of Mental Health in Luton.

The groundbreaking conference at the University of Bedfordshire has been inspired by Joel’s passion to help others, as he not only studies a PhD focussing on behaviour change interventions, but runs the mental health charity, Our Minds Matter.

Jolel said: “We want to show how we can use faith and culture to enhance mental health and prevent mental illness from occurring in the first place through education and working directly with communities. Prevention is the long term intervention.”

Guests will hear from a service user who suffered from a mental health illness and recovered with help.

For tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/faith-and-culture-breaking-the-stigma-of-mental-health-in-luton-tickets-27386857829