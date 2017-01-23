Families United Network need your vote for extra funding

Families United Network (FUN) is encouraging people to vote for the charity to receive funding from Galaxy Hot Chocolate.

The charity, that supports children and young adults with disabilities and additional needs, has applied for the funding through the GALAXY Hot Chocolate Fund.

Galaxy uses the fund to help small, local community projects and groups, they are looking for a total of 70, £300 donations to help community groups and people across the country.

FUN organises social activities for its members at the centre, on Leagrave Road, it also provides advice, support and other services for children, young people and their families.

The charity will use the money to buy new play equipment for indoor and outdoor space to encourage physical exercise, the learning of new skills and techniques, and to also encourage group participation.

Voting is open until February 26, to vote for FUN Bedfordshire visit: www.galaxyhotchocolate.com/fund/profiles/families-united-network.