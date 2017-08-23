Family pays tribute to mum of five from Luton killed in crash

The family of a mother-of-five from Luton who died in a collision in Hitchin have paid tribute to a ‘caring, beautiful and selfless woman’.

Linda Racca, 40, from Stopsley, was travelling to a car meet in Stevenage with friends when the crash happened on Saturday, August 12, at about 9.40pm.

Linda and her husband Juliano

Sadly, she died at the scene, her two friends were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

The 40-year-old, who worked as a lunchtime supervisor, has a ten-year-old daughter, Francesca, with her husband, and she was also mother to Louise, 24, Bethany, 19, Joshua, 17 and Ethan, 13.

Linda and her husband, Juliano, met through friends eleven years ago, they went on to get married and have their daughter.

He said: “Linda became a bit of a car addict after meeting me. I’ve always loved cars and I introduced her to the car meets. She would come along with me because she enjoyed the social side, talking to everyone and looking at all the cars.”

The father-of-one said his wife was devoted to her five children, and would do anything for them.

He said: “For Linda, her children came first. They were her whole world. She was a very loved person and she had a caring nature. I’m just trying to be strong for Francesca, and be the best dad I can be.”

Linda’s daughter Bethany McAllister, 19, has paid tribute to her mum on behalf of herself and her four siblings.

She said: “There are so many words I could use to describe our mum – it’s hard to just choose a few. My mum was my rock. She was always there to support us, and she put us first in everything. Our mum was the strongest woman we know, and a fantastic role model for us all.

“Mum was the most beautiful, caring, generous and selfless person you could ever meet. Words cannot express how our hearts are broken.

“We shall all forever cherish our memories of family holidays, birthday meals out, weekends away and nights out with her and her friends. Our mum was amazing and we will forever keep her in our hearts.”

Juliano fondly remembers a family holiday to Egypt two years ago – their first ever break abroad.

He said: “We always used to go on Haven holidays in the UK because it was too expensive to go other places when there were seven of us. But we saved up throughout the year and chose the fanciest hotel in Sharm El Sheikh – the kids thought it was brilliant.

“I remember Linda saying she was so happy that we had managed to take them abroad. The next year, we took them to Turkey and it started to become a tradition.

“Though we weren’t currently together, there was not a day that went by that I did not think of her. I’m gutted that an amazing woman is gone and that I will never have the chance to see her again. My promise to my wife is to help where I can and to make sure she has a lovely send off. I will make sure the kids will be okay and that our memories will never be forgotten.”