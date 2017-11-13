Family’s rabbit killed in Luton

A serial cat killer who has killed hundreds of family pets across the UK is now thought to be behind the killing of a pet rabbit in Luton.

The death of a pet rabbit in Stopsley follows the killings of two rabbits in Harpenden and another in Watford.

Bedfordshire police confirmed another rabbit found dead in Luton on Saturday was being linked to the wider enquiry.

A post was shared on Facebook about a pet rabbit, Casper, that was killed in Stopsley on Thursday night/Friday morning, last week.

Animal charity Snarl, which has been investigating the gruesome decapitations by the Croydon Cat Killer since 2015, said Casper’s death and another pet rabbit’s death in Harpenden were being linked to its probe.

Tony Jenkins, head of South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (Snarl) said: “We’ve included them in the investigation because they’ve quite clearly been cut up by a human.

“Whether it’s the same person who has been killing cats, we can’t be certain, it’s impossible to tell if it’s one person being prolific or if there are more people involved.

“But if it turns out there is more than one person involved, we’re hoping to catch them all.”

A two-year-old rabbit called Elmo was found by his owner Donna Leal, 36, with its head and front legs cut off in her garden in Harpenden, on Wednesday, November 8.

She said: “I just don’t understand how he keeps doing it and keeps getting away with it and no one’s is catching him.

“I just went into the garden to feed the rabbit, normally I just shake the feed bag and he just runs over.

“I couldn’t find him and straight away thought, ‘oh my goodness has he gone missing’.

“As I was looking around I just noticed a bulge in our flower bed and as I got nearer I realised what it was - our rabbit and he had a completely even covering of soil over him.

“It’s scared the life out of me - it still scares me now - someone climbed over my fence and killed my rabbit probably while we were in the house.

“He’s my children’s rabbit - I told them he died of natural causes because they would be absolutely terrified if they knew.

“I just can’t get over the fact that someone has climbed into our garden with a weapon and done this to our family pet probably while we were metres away in the house. I can’t sleep, I’m so scared they’ll come back.”

The Met Police began investigating a series of “gruesome” killings under the name Operation Takahe after Snarl raised concerns.

Hertfordshire Police said it could not confirm whether the death of Elmo was being linked to the wider enquiry.

A spokesman said “several lines of inquiry” were being explored and a post-mortem examination would take place after his body was found in a flower bed.